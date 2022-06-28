Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to host annual trailhead hosting day

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District programs manager Doozie Martin thanks participants of the Keystone Mountain Cleanup Event on Friday, June 17. Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is set to host its annual Trailhead Hosting Day on Saturday, July 2.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance will be partnering for the annual Trailhead Hosting Day on Saturday, July 2. Volunteers from both organizations will be stationed at 20 of the busiest trailheads on one of the busiest days in Summit County.

Volunteers will be at the trailhead in order to act as a friendly presence, answer questions and gather user data for the U.S. Forest Service. Volunteers will be set up by 8 a.m. and will leave the trailheads by noon.

This will be the first time the Dillon Ranger District has held this event since the COVID pandemic, but the organization has had success in previous years in contacting locals and visitors alike to educate the public about best practices.