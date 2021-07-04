Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to work on Quandary Peak, Tenderfoot Mountain trails
Work on new Arctic Place Trail in Silverthorne to happen July 30
The Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will host a pair of trail days in the Tenderfoot Mountain/Frey Gulch motorized trail system and on Quandary Peak this month.
On Wednesday, July 7, the nonprofit will conduct the first day of maintenance in the Frey Gulch system beginning at 9 a.m. The organization will help the U.S. Forest Service put the finishing touches on the newly constructed Powerhair trail. Volunteers can join the group at the Frey Gulch OHV Staging Area Trailhead.
The group will repeat the work at the same time on Wednesday, July 14.
On Saturday, July 17, the group is partnering with the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative to work on improvements to the Quandary Peak Trail. Meet-up is at 6 a.m. at the Quandary Peak trailhead.
Then on Friday, July 30, volunteers will help finish the re-route of the new Arctic Placer Trail to connect the town of Silverthorne with the Mesa Cortina Trail. Meet-up is at the Arctic Placer Park field parking lot at 9 a.m.
For more information, and to register, visit: FDRD.org/calendar.
