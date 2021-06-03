Friends of the Dillon Ranger District volunteer season kicks off Friday

Volunteers with the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District conduct trail improvement work on the Sapphire Point trail off Swan Mountain Road in September 2020.

Photo by Elaine Collins

After not hosting the traditional season-opening event in 2020, the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will host its annual season kickoff celebration from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Silverthorne’s First Friday on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center lawn.

The event will feature live music from the Frisco Funk Collective on the outdoor stage plus local food and drinks available for purchase.

The nonprofit organization will have a tent set up with information on its summer schedule of trail maintenance and forest restoration volunteer projects, free guided hikes, fundraisers and educational events. The organization will also have a selection of retail items for sale, including children’s Smokey Bear giveaways.

Then, on Saturday, June 5, the group will celebrate National Trails Day with tread maintenance on the Sapphire Point Overlook trail. Space for the trail work event is limited. The work follows extensive renovation of the popular overlook trail conducted by volunteers in September 2020.

On Wednesday, June 9, the nonprofit will host a day of moderate and heavy tread maintenance work on the Soda Creek Trail, filling in areas of the trail that have eroded.

And on June 29, the group will help conduct moderate and heavy work to put the finishing touches on the newly re-rerouted Groovy Uvi trail.

For more information on these and other events and volunteer opportunities through the remainder of summer, visit FDRD.org .