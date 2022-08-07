Friends of the Lower Blue River announces Founders Award winners
Friends of the Lower Blue River has announced the 2022 winners of the group’s Founders Award. The award this year went to Myra and Frank Isenhart.
Together with George and Pam Beardsley, who won the 2021 Founders Award, the Isenharts formed Friends of the Lower Blue River in the early 2000s. Lower Blue Valley residents were fighting commercial development proposals that would increase density, including a proposed golf course.
The Isenharts will be honored at the group’s annual gathering at Slate Creek Hall Sunday, Aug. 7.
