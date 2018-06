Friends of the Lower Blue River invite volunteers for highway cleanup

The Friends of the Lower Blue River are inviting volunteers to come help with the group's annual highway cleanup on Saturday, June 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will help with litter and debris removal along Highway 9. Invite your friend, family member or colleague to help keep the roads clean in advance of the summer tourist season.

The cleanup group will meet at the corner of Highway 9 and Ute Park Road in Silverthorne. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, wear study shoes, sunscreen and bright colors. Orange vests, garbage bags, doughnuts and orange juice will be provided.

To R.S.V.P. send an e-mail to friendsofthelowerblueriver@gmail.com