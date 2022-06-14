Friends of the Lower Blue River seeks federal funds for climate action plans

The Blue River flows through the center of Silverthorne.

Town of Silverthorne/Courtesy photo

Friends of the Lower Blue River is one step closer to potentially receiving $300,000 in federal funding to continue climate action work in Summit and Grand counties.

Sen. Michael Bennet and his team have accepted Friends of the Lower Blue River’s request for congressionally directed spending in the upcoming 2023 appropriations process. This week, the group has begun the first phase of its Safe Soils/Climate Resiliency Initiative, and four local ranches — Blue Tree Ranch, Pass Creek Ranch, Blue Valley Ranch and Otter Creek Ranch — have partnered to participate in soil sampling and data gathering.

The project would support an assessment of over 3,000 acres of wetland and river landscapes in the lower Blue River valley to determine regional climate resilience. Also, the assessment will guide prescribed stewardship practices on public and private land to improve climate resiliency and enhance an ecosystem that proactively captures carbon, provides water to the West and reduces risk of severe wildfire.