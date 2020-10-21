Friends of the Summit County Libraries celebrates 60th year
While the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has shut down its regular book sales, Friends of the Summit County Libraries continues to work to support libraries in Summit County as it marks its 60th year.
The organization typically raises over $10,000 each year to help local libraries afford special purchases of books, CDs, DVDs, downloadable content, furniture, equipment and educational toys. This year, the group also has provided funds for online meditation, at-home trivia events and the summer reading program.
The group is always looking for new members and volunteers. Memberships start at $15 per year, and volunteer opportunities include helping with online sales, creating Facebook posts, stocking book sale shelves at area libraries and becoming an officer in the group. Anyone who is interested in donating or helping can contact group President Janet Good at librarjan@yahoo.com for more information.
