Friends of the Summit County Libraries used book sale returns

The Friends of the Summit County Libraries is back with its biggest used book sale in nearly two years. Books, DVDs and CDs of all genres will be available to purchase Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21.

Prices Friday are $3 for hardcovers and CDS, $2 for paperbacks and DVDs, $1 for children’s and teen books. Prices are slashed Saturday to $2 for hardcovers and CDs, $1 for paperbacks and DVDs, and 50 cents for children’s and teen books. More bargains can be found from 3-5 p.m. Saturday when a bag can be filled for $3 or two bags for $5.

Proceeds support programs and materials purchases at the three library branches. Donations of like-new supplies are also encouraged.

The sale runs each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Blue River Room of the north branch library, 651 Center Circle, Silverthorne. Visit LibraryFriendsSales.com for more information, to become a member or to make online purchases.