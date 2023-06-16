Frisco Adventure Park and Nordic Center boost visitation numbers following COVID-era slowdown

Competitors jockey for position in Frisco's Gold Rush Nordic race. The center reported increased activity for the 2022-23 season compared to last year.

Joe Kusomoto/Town of Frisco

Winter recreation at the Frisco Adventure Park and Nordic Center surged this year following a slowdown during the 2021-22 season that was largely a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two sites have become popular destinations for nordic skiing, snow tubing, snowshoeing, skiing and snowboarding beginner lessons and more.

The center sold more than 9,500 day passes for the 2022-23 season, up from just over 6,900 last year. More than 57,300 tubing sessions at the adventure park were reported, up from nearly 33,000 last season.

The center was “challenged to hire enough people” to meet increased demand following the 2021-22 season, said Nordic Center Manager Pete Swanson. This season’s boost in visitation puts the center more on track with where it was before the pandemic, Swanson said.

“I’m very happy to see the day numbers going up,” he said.

Still, season passes were slightly down this year, decreasing from 4,443 in 2021-22 to 4,367 this season. But multiday passes, which afford skiers access for three, six and 10 days, surged.

Day passes cost $27 for those aged 13-64, and season passes cost $285 for those 64 and under. Multiday passes, known as punch passes, ranged from $70 to $195 for those aged 13-64.

“There is kind of a limit of nordic skiers who are willing to invest in a season pass,” Swanson said, adding, “My favorite thing about the Adventure Park is the family that shows up and says, ‘What should we do here?’ and to be able to give them a choice.”

Swanson said the center has been growing revenue at a roughly 5% rate in recent years with the exception of the pandemic. The center is eyeing a major new multipurpose facility likely to open in the 2024-25 season that will support special events and administrative space.

It is also set to expand its nordic skiing footprint with 2 kilometers of new terrain next season, according to Swanson.

But the center’s growth could be challenged if it continues to see revenue loss from unpaid trail usage. This season the center reported estimated losses of between $20,000 and $30,000 due to unauthorized trail access.

“That is priority one. It’s something that our season pass holders are very concerned about because they’re seeing people skiing who do not have passes,” Swanson said. “We can continue to grow with pass revenue because that’s our revenue. We need that revenue to continue to operate and expand.”

This season, the center brought in more than $580,000, roughy 92% of which came from passes, equipment rentals, programs and lessons, according to data provided by Frisco Communications Director Vanessa Agee.

The Adventure Park brought in just over $2 million, $1.8 million of which came from tubing.

Swanson said the center would be exploring “all available options” to better enforce tickets.

This year, the center partnered with Friends of the Dillon Ranger District on enforcement efforts but that came with “limited success,” according to a recent report following a Frisco Town Council meeting.

The report goes on to say that next season the “Dickey Day Use trailhead parking lot will be closed during the winter to provide a more concentrated spot for users to check in with a Nordic Center staff member.”

Swanson added that the center is likely to consider closing other access points, such as near the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area.