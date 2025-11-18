Frisco Adventure Park and Nordic Center delay opening dates due to lack of snow

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A group of Nordic skiers explore the trails that surround the Frisco Nordic Center.

Joe Kusumoto/Town of Frisco

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, the town of Frisco announced that the Frisco Adventure Park and Nordic Center will delay their anticipated opening due to warm temperatures and a lack of early-season snowfall.

Originally slated to open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, the Frisco Adventure Park and the Nordic Center will now plan to open on Thursday, Dec. 4. The extra week will give staff more time to make the volume of snow needed to open the Nordic and tubing operations at the Frisco Adventure Park.

The Frisco Adventure Park beginner ski and ride hill is anticipated to open on Thursday, Dec. 11, and the Frisco Railpark is anticipated to open on Friday, Dec. 19, conditions permitting. Two Below Zero sleigh rides will begin on Saturday, Nov. 22, but will be operating using their chuck wagon until conditions are optimal for sleighs.

Guests with tubing reservations between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3 will receive communication from the Frisco Adventure Park staff about a refund or rescheduling their reservations.

More information about the Frisco Adventure Park and Frisco Nordic Center may be found at FriscoAdventurePark.com or FriscoNordic.com .