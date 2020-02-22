Frisco Adventure Park hosting annual Bubble Gum Race Series

The Frisco Adventure Park will host the annual Bubble Gum Race Series on Mondays in February and March. The noncompetitive community ski and snowboard race series provides an opportunity for kids and adults of all levels to try out racing in a casual environment.

The races are free, and registration is open from 4-5 p.m. on the day of the race in the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge, 621 Recreation Way. Races are from 5-6 p.m. Participants must provide their own equipment, and helmets are required. Free hot cocoa and cookies will be served at the Day Lodge after the race.

Race schedule:

Feb. 24: obstacle course

March 2: dual slalom

March 9: Nordic obstacle course

March 16: obstacle course

March 23: dual slalom

For more information, call 970-668-2558.