Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill, Nordic Center to open Thanksgiving Day

The town of Frisco announced Tuesday afternoon that its adventure park tubing hill and Nordic center will open Thursday, though reservations for the tubing hill are already sold out for Thursday and Friday.

"We have had some significant success with snowmaking," said Diane McBride, Frisco's recreation director and assistant town manager, "and we've seen concurrent low temperatures and snowfall, which is making this opening possible."

The tubing hill is set to open with three lanes, and reservations can be made at FriscoAdventurePark.com or via 970-668-2558. There will also be limited terrain available at the Nordic center starting on Thursday with more terrain opening as snowfall and snowmaking provide for improved trail conditions, the town said in a press release.

Season passes for the Nordic center are currently on sale. The center will also host its passholder appreciation party on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4-6 p.m. at the center's lodge, a happy hour celebration with free food and drinks.

The adventure park's Below Zero Sleigh Rides are currently open. The town said there is also limited reservation availability for the sleigh rides leading up to the holiday weekend with some later evening dinner rides still available. Reservations may be made at DinnerSleighRides.com. There is also a new check-in location for the sleigh rides, at a heated tent in the lot east of the Nordic center.

The adventure park's beginner ski and ride hill will open as previously scheduled, on Jan. 11.