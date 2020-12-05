Frisco Adventure Park opens tubing hill

The Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill opened on Friday, Dec. 4, following an initial delay to support the county’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Tubing will be available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday to Monday, and will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Frisco is opening the hill at 25% capacity to allow guests and employees a better opportunity to adjust to new operating protocols meant to promote physical distancing.

The hill will initially open with two 1,200-foot lanes, and will eventually offer up to six as snow conditions allow. Guests must have a reservation to tube.

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings when unable to maintain six feet from other parties, and when venturing indoors or into restroom trailers. Guests are also being asked to only participate with others from their immediate household.

The Day Lodge and all indoor facilities will remain closed to the public, and all guest services will be available outdoors.

“Tubing is a really fun and easy activity for people of all ages, which is why it is often a first introduction to winter outdoor recreation,” said Diane McBride, Frisco’s director of recreation, in a release. “We are so thankful to be able to offer this option, and we are grateful for the patience that our loyal fans have shown while we strategized to make this as safe as possible for our employees and guests.”

The beginner ski and ride hill is currently scheduled to open with similar restrictions and limited capacity on Dec. 17, though there are currently no plans to offer ski or ride lessons. There are no alpine ski or snowboard rentals available onsite.

The Frisco Nordic Center is already open, and offers rentals and private lessons. Seasonal and punch passes are available for purchase at FriscoNordic.com, along with terrain updates.

Two Below Zero Sleigh Rides will only be offering scenic hot cocoa rides and private rides. Dinner rides have been temporarily suspended until indoor dining is once again allowed throughout the county. Reservations can be made at DinnerSleighRides.com.

More information on all of the activities at the Frisco Adventure Park, including ticketing and rates, can be found at FriscoAdventurePark.com, or by calling 970-668-2558.