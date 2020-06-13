Frisco Adventure Park operations manager chats on current, planned improvements at bike park

Koen Leonard, 6, of Grand Junction rides around a banked turn at the Frisco Bike Park's dirt-jump area on Saturday, June 13 at the Frisco Adventure Park in Frisco.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — On Saturday Jesse Risch, the operations manager of the Frisco Adventure Park, chatted about planned additions and improvements at the Adventure Park’s free bike park for this summer and future years.

Risch said the bike park’s recent focus has been to improve the overall experience and progression possibilities of riders so they can more effectively improve their skills. As part of that, the park will begin construction on a new wooden blue feature next week as part of the park’s blue slopestyle line.

The old blue wooden feature in that slopestyle line has been with the park since the park was first conceived in 2012. For years it’s been one of the first things drivers-by have noticed about the park, as it is easily in view from the Colorado Highway 9. The old ride-on feature was 6-feet wide and ran about 30 to 40 feet. Rish said the new feature will be some kind of a drop feature that will be less intimidating for intermediate riders and beginners looking to progress their skills.

“A lot more approachable to help with progression,” Rish said. “… It’ll be something simple, safe, and still very fun.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We found a lot of people were just skipping that feature,” Rish added. “It’s been on our list for years, and there’s a lot of public support for it. …we have taken a lot of feedback from the public — the people out here who’ve ridden the park a lot — we’re taking all that into account. We like to build things for people that come here, and people in general.”

Rish said the park hopes to have the feature rideable in July, opening up the all of the full slopestyle lines which, as of now, are completely open outside of the bottom half of the blue line, starting at the wooden feature they’ll be replacing.

As for other improvements at other parts of the park, Rish said park crews have been working hard on the dirt jumps and will soon be starting a push to complete the dirt jumps’ large and XL lines next week when new summer staff comes on board. It’ll be the continuation of last year’s work when the park poured in much time to improving the dirt jumps.

“We know that’s something a lot of people are asking about,” Rish said, “a lot of people are interested in the bigger dirt jumps.”

Those improvements aside, Rish said the Adventure Park’s focus right now is to showcase the appeal of recreating at the bike park as part of a day or stretch of days of recreation at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area, especially for visitors who may be staying on U.S. Forest Service campgrounds on site.

Looking ahead to future years, Rish said the park is looking into some new options for progression in between the bike park’s green, beginner, and blue, intermediate, offerings as well as improving the park’s black slopestyle line.

“Between the green and the blue, we might look into an option line, bigger tabletops, maybe some more creative features for people to ride or go around,” Rish said. “And with the black slopestyle line, bringing more mentally approachable features, wider landings, wider case pads for landings. But we’re not taking away from the fact it’s a black line. It still should be hard. That’s part of the fun of that when you’re at that level. But for people scared to hit it, we want to give them the tools to conquer that fear.”

For the latest updates and information on the bike park improvements, as well as daily closures and terrain information, visit: Facebook.com/FriscoAdventureBikePark.