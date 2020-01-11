Frisco alley closures expected next week during snow removal

The Frisco Public Works Department will be working to remove snow around town through Tuesday, Jan. 14, resulting in some alley closures:

Monday, Jan. 13: Granite Street Alley from Second to Fourth avenues will be closed starting at 6 a.m. with snow removal work beginning at 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14: Granite Street Alley from Fourth to Sixth avenues will be closed starting at 6 a.m. with snow removal work beginning at 7 a.m.

No traffic will be allowed during snow removal operations, and vehicles will be towed if they are not in compliance with parking regulations or signed closures. For more information, call 970-668-0836.