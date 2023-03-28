Frisco and Breckenridge residents invited to attend pay-as-you-throw trash service information sessions
The information sessions hosted by the High Country Conservation Center will help inform residents about the new recycling program being rolled out.
The High Country Conservation Center is inviting residents to attend information sessions about changes that are coming to curbside waste collection in Frisco and Breckenridge.
The sessions are aimed at helping residents better understand the new pay-as-you-throw waste program, according to a news release from the conservation organization.
Pay-as-you-throw waste programs aim to provide an economic incentive to reduce waste and recycle more. Services include recycling along with household trash pickup, offering differing price points for bins. One of the focuses of the program is to increase the amount of waste being diverted from landfills to 40% by 2035.
The sessions are scheduled for April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge and April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Breckenridge Recreation Center Multipurpose Room.
A virtual presentation will also be held on May 11 at 5:30 p.m. To register for the virtual presentation visit HighCountryConservation.org.
Waste providers will have pay-as-you-throw waste programs in place by Oct. 1 or sooner, according to the news release.
