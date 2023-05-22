Frisco and High Country Conservation Center offering limited-time discounts on solar installation for town residents and businesses

Frisco residents and businesses have until May 31, 2023, to receive a free assessment for solar installation on their home or business.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

The town of Frisco and the High Country Conservation Center are working in partnership to offer the Solarize Summit program, which is a more affordable and simple approach to residential and business solar energy, according to a news release.

Frisco residents and businesses can cash in on limited-time discounts for solar installation, local rebates and federal tax credits, officials say. Residents and businesses are encouraged to schedule a free solar assessment by the end of May so they can contract for solar installation by June 30 to qualify for installer and Frisco rebates.

Residents and businesses who participate could receive two rebates, according to the news release. Up to $1,500 from the town of Frisco and $300 from Active Energies Solar, the program’s installer. These rebates are only available to Frisco residents and businesses on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to program rebates, the federal solar tax credit allows residential participants to deduct 30% of the cost of installing a solar energy system from their federal taxes, while increasing the value of their property, according to the news release.

The state of Colorado’s sales tax exemption for Colorado homeowners who install solar energy means that homeowners don’t have to pay a dime in property taxes on the thousands of dollars solar energy adds to the value of their home, the release states.

Many Solarize Summit participants have chosen to finance their systems with no money out of pocket and will typically receive an on-bill credit from Xcel Energy that will offset the recurring financing costs, according to the release.

After completing the free, no obligation assessment by May 31, the assessment along with a customized proposal will be sent, the release states. Residents and businesses must then contract with the Active Energies Solar by June 30 to qualify for installer and town of Frisco rebates.

More information about the program can be found at HighCountryConservation.org or by emailing Frisco Environmental Programs Coordinator Hilary Sueoka at hilarys@townoffrisco.com .