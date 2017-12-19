Frisco and Highway 9 traffic to be impacted by building move Wednesday, Dec. 20

There will be significant impacts on local and Highway 9 traffic in the Frisco area on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 20, due to a historic building move. The most significant impact will be seen from approximately 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Granite Street and Highway 9 between Granite Street and the lower entrance into the Frisco Adventure Park. The move will start at 9 a.m. at 208 Galena St., and the building will be taken along the following route: Galena Street to 1st Avenue, south on 1st Avenue to Granite Street, east on Granite Street to Highway 9, south on Highway 9 to the lower/west entrance to the Frisco Adventure Park and up Recreation Way.

The "Excelsior House" is being moved by the property owner from private property to a maintenance and materials storage area south of the Frisco Adventure Park until a permanent location is found for the building. The "Excelsior House" is a historic mining office building from the former Excelsior Mine and was relocated to this site on Galena Street in 1938 from the former mine in the North Ten Mile Canyon. The building was constructed circa 1895.