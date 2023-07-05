Frisco announces Fourth of July fishing derby and parade winners

Youth anglers pose for a photo after placing highly in Frisco's Fourth of July fishing derby on Tuesday.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

Throughout the Fourth of July weekend, Frisco’s Main Street was full of people checking out local shops or eateries and soaking in the warm summer temperatures in Colorado’s High Country.

The downtown crowds peaked on Tuesday, July 4, when the town hosted its Fabulous Fourth of July celebration which included a kid’s fishing derby and annual parade.

The free fishing derby attracted over 100 youth anglers to the Meadow Creek pond for one hour of finishing hosted by the town of Frisco. Colorado Parks and Wildlife stocked the pond for the derby, and prizes were provided by the Frisco Bay Marina and the town of Frisco.

Reid Cooney of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, and Maggie Haney of Wylie, Texas, tied for first place in the derby. Ethan Brown of Tigerton, Wisconsin, placed second. Anna Needy of Boulder placed third, Kaitlin Olson of Iola, Wisconsin, placed fourth and Frisco’s own Lyle Smith placed fifth.

People dressed as the Founding Fathers sit on a float as it makes its way down Main Street in Frisco on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Jenise Jensen/Town of Frisco

Following the derby, the Frisco Fourth of July parade marched down Main Street with over 55 parade entries and over 100 kids participating in the bike parade. The top floats in the parade were awarded by the Frisco Arts and Culture Council.

Come to the Table won first place. Frisco Gardeners won second. Third place resulted in a tie between Team Summit and Old Man Miner’s world champion burros. Joe Broom won honorable mention for best dressed.

Parade winners can pick up their prizes at Frisco Town Hall on Friday, July 14. The town of Frisco thanks all of the parade participants and Roman Moore — the Frisco Fourth of July parade emcee — for taking time out of their holiday to decorate and participate in the parade.