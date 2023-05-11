Frisco announces full lineup of free summer concerts including new season kickoff event

Frisco's Concerts in the Park series will return this year as well as several other free concerts, including a new kickoff show planned for June 9, 2023.

Jenise Jensen/Town of Frisco

Free music will again fill the air this summer in Frisco as the town plans to bring back its Concert in the Park series and the 4th of July concert on Main Street. The kick off to the season will feature a new concert.

In celebration of summer, the new kickoff concert on Main Street will benefit the High Country Conservation Center and bring the community together for music and festivities after a long winter, the town said in a news release.

Scheduled for June 9, the free concert will feature The Original Wailers, a Grammy-nominated band that won accolades for its work with Bob Marley, and Boostive, a six- to nine-piece band that blends diverse cultural and musical backgrounds into a massive yet singular sound. Boostive will take the stage at 4 p.m., and The Original Wailers will begin at 6 p.m.

For the 4th of July concert on Main Street, the town will host Yonder Mountain String Band, a progressive bluegrass band with a high-energy acoustic sound, at 4 p.m.

Frisco has also released the full lineup for its Concerts in the Park series — described in the release as a local favorite and an ode to summer evenings in the Rockies — that will be Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Park. The series runs from June 15 to Aug. 31.