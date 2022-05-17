Frisco announces summer race series including Run the Rockies, Bacon Burner 6K

Participants of the Town of Frisco's 2019 Bacon Burner 6k road race make their way through the well marked race course. This year's race will take place on June 18 and will feature bacon at the aid station.

Tripp Fay/Courtesy photo

Frisco has announced its summer lineup of running events ranging from leisurely runs to competitive multi-sport endurance races.

For the sixth year, the Town of Frisco will offer the Mountain Goat Kids Race series which consists of four kids’ trail running races at the Frisco Adventure Park.

Kids can choose from three distances — half-mile to 1 mile, 1.5 miles to 2 miles and 5-kilometers, which is 3.1 miles.

Races will be offered every two weeks on Tuesday evenings through July 26, and parents are welcome to accompany their kids during the run.

Frisco will also host the Bacon Burner 6K during the Frisco BBQ Challenge weekend on July 18. The event will take place on the Summit County recpath and will feature bacon at the aid station. The race is open to all ages and abilities.

In terms of more competitive events, the Frisco is offering the Frisco Triathlon on July 8 as well as the Run the Rockies 10k and half-marathon races.

The Run the Rockies Trail 10k and half-marathon races will lead runners through the Frisco Peninsula trails with breathtaking views of Lake Dillon and the Ten Mile Range. The course is ideal for first time half-marathoners or runners looking for a fun course that offers single track and dirt road trails.

Frisco will also host the Run the Rockies Road 10k and Half Marathon races on Sept. 17 which will take place on the Ten Mile Canyon recreation path starting at Copper Mountain and finishing in downtown Frisco.

Those interested in participating in any of the events can visit RuntheRockies.com to register or for more information.

The eighth annual Frisco Triathlon is sold out and is a twist on the modern triathlon. Instead of swimming, biking and running, the Frisco triathlon features paddleboarding, mountain biking and trail running.

To be added to the race waitlist visit, FriscoTriathlon.com.