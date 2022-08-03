Frisco applying slurry seal to fill cracks in streets Thursday and Friday

The Frisco Public Works Department and third-party contractors will apply slurry seal to streets throughout Frisco on Thursday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 5. Slurry seal is an asphalt coating that fills in small cracks and surface imperfections to give the roadway a uniform color and texture, in addition to prolonging the life of the asphalt, the town said.

Any vehicles parked within the work area will be towed at the owner’s expense. The work will have an impact on traffic and parking in the areas of Alpine Drive and Alpine Court, Aspen Drive, 9000 Divide, Emily Lane and Emily Lane Court, Galena Street, Lagoon Drive, Lake Point Circle, Meadow Creek Drive Pitkin Street and North Fifth Avenue from Galena Alley to Galena Street.

The affected streets will be able to reopen three to four hours after the slurry seal is applied.