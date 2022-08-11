Frisco approves employment agreement with incoming town manager

Frisco Town Council approved an employment agreement with incoming Frisco Town Manager Tom Fisher. The town waded through 74 candidates and selected Fisher as a finalist, citing his experience and dedication to the communities he’s served.

Fisher will step into his new role on Aug. 25 with a base salary of $211,000, according to the employment agreement. His employment agreement was approved by council on Aug. 9.

Fisher was offered the position as a result of a several-month recruitment process, facilitated by the recruitment firm, Strategic Government Resources. Four hiring panels made up of Town Council members, town managers from surrounding communities, Frisco’s leadership team and Frisco Police Department’s leadership team, interviewed three semi-finalists on June 27, before selecting Fisher as the finalist.