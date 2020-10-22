Frisco artist brings her hats to Smithsonian Craft Show

Finished hats are pictured at the Diane Harty Millinery studio.

Photo from Diane Harty Millinery

FRISCO — Diane Harty Schlaefer didn’t set out to make a living as a milliner, or maker of women’s hats for those less in the know, but that’s what she’s been doing for over 20 years, including selling her wares at the prestigious Smithsonian Craft Show this week.

“I graduated from college in Wisconsin and started making hats mostly from vintage fabrics,” Schlaefer said.

She started selling hats at farmers markets in Montana in the 1990s before moving to Denver, where business began to take off. She eventually was able to move to Frisco and set up her studio, Diane Harty Millinery. She’s been in Frisco for over 20 years and in her current location for at least seven.

Like many small businesses, the ongoing pandemic has been difficult for her. Most of her sales traditionally come from setting up booths at juried craft shows across the country, where she will bring and sell as many hats as she can. Since the shows have been forced online, she said her sales have been “hit or miss.” Schlaefer said that while craft shows typically have a pretty loyal following, people tend to like to try on hats before they buy them, which isn’t possible with a virtual show.

For her, the Smithsonian Craft Show has been a great opportunity. The annual show is in its 38th year, and typically hosts a fall and spring show. Schlaefer already had been invited to the 2020 fall show, which features wearable items, before organizers decided to merge the spring and fall shows into one large online event.

The show’s goal is to “celebrate the best in American craft and design.” It also raises funds for the Smithsonian Women’s Committee, which awards grants and endowments throughout the Smithsonian Institute.

The size of the event, and the fact that it has been online for two weeks as opposed to a few days like some other online craft shows, has helped her out. She’s gotten hat orders from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Illinois and the Boston area, and she said several buyers are customers to whom she’s sold when she’d previously attended the show in person.

Aside from direct sales, she’s also seen increased traffic to her website and people joining her mailing list. And she’s been able to spend more time at her studio, which she keeps open to the public whenever she’s not away at shows.