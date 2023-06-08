Frisco Arts and Culture Council offering stipends for 4th of July parade float designs
The newly-formed council will also award prizes to the best designed floats in the 4th of July Parade
The newly formed Frisco Arts and Culture Council will be providing up to eight $500 stipends to create artful and whimsical floats for the town’s Fourth of July parade, according to a news release from the town.
All motorized or non-motorized floats must register for the parade by Sunday, July 2. The stipend applications must be submitted by June 23 and should include a simple design description and at least one sketch of the design, the release states. Stipends will be awarded on a rolling basis as long as funds are available and designs are uniquely artful celebrations of Fourth of July in Frisco.
The Arts and Culture Council will also be awarding prizes after the parade to the most artful and whimsical float designs, according to the news release. The first place prize will be $550, second place will be $350 and third place will be $150.
The stipend application and more information about Fourth of July activities in Frisco can be found at Frisco4th.com.
