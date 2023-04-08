Frisco asking graduating seniors to submit portraits for custom banners to be hung on Main Street

An example of a banner honoring a graduating senior from 2020.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

Frisco is honoring students in the community by designing and hanging custom banners on lamp posts along Main Street for each high school graduate, according to a news release from the town.

The town first began the tradition in 2020 as a way of honoring students, since the pandemic meant there was not an official graduation ceremony that year. Students who live in Frisco and are graduating from Summit High School, Snowy Peaks or The Peaks School should submit portraits to the town, according to the release. So far nine photographs have been submitted.

The town is offering a professional photographer free of cost if a graduate does not have a professional portrait. Frisco does not have access to contact information for parents, guardians and students so the town is asking for the community’s help to spread the word so every graduating senior has the chance to be included.

The banners will be installed in mid-May and remain up for several weeks. Once they are taken down, students or guardians may pick the banners up from the Frisco Visitor Information Center, the release states.

Photographs must be vertical and at least 2 megabytes in size or larger. All photos or requests for a professional portrait should be emailed to Jessica Holley at jessicah@townoffrisco.com .