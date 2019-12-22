Frisco attorney named to club for large settlements
Attorney Joseph D. Bloch has been named to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, according to a news release.
Bloch — the founding attorney of Bloch & Chapleau, Cates, Ongert, which has an office in Frisco — is now a member of the group of attorneys who have won million and multimillion dollar verdicts, awards and settlements, according to the release.
Bloch specializes in personal injury, ski accidents, recreational injuries, auto and motorcycle accidents, business law and civil litigation.
The forum has about 5,000 members across the country, fewer than 1% of all U.S. lawyers.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local