Frisco attorney named to club for large settlements

Joseph D. Bloch, founding attorney of Bloch & Chapleau, has been accepted into the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Photo courtesy of Bloch & Chapleau

Attorney Joseph D. Bloch has been named to the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, according to a news release.

Bloch — the founding attorney of Bloch & Chapleau, Cates, Ongert, which has an office in Frisco — is now a member of the group of attorneys who have won million and multimillion dollar verdicts, awards and settlements, according to the release.

Bloch specializes in personal injury, ski accidents, recreational injuries, auto and motorcycle accidents, business law and civil litigation.

The forum has about 5,000 members across the country, fewer than 1% of all U.S. lawyers.