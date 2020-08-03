Frisco awarded $50,000 grant for Pedestrian Promenade
Frisco received a $50,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation as part of the Revitalizing Main Street program.
CDOT announced Monday the first batch of grant recipients from the program, which is offering $4.1 million in financial assistance to communities seeking out creative modifications to roadways and public spaces as a way of promoting social distancing and economic activity.
Frisco’s efforts fit the bill. The town opened the Frisco Pedestrian Promenade in June, offering shops and restaurants the opportunity to spread out onto Main Street, and creating a space for pedestrians, bikers and more to enjoy local businesses while physical distancing. Along with Frisco, the towns of Aspen, Alamosa, Littleton, Silt and Oak Creek also were awarded grants.
Each entity is required to provide 10% of matching funds to qualify for a grant.
“In the applications received thus far, we have seen creative examples ranging from expanding downtown business capacity to encouraging multimodel access to a park in a small, rural community,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a press release. “The program has additional capacity, so we encourage localities to take a look at other cities’ solutions and explore how these funds could benefit their own community.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User