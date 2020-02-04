Frisco awards $210,000 in nonprofit grants for 2020

Frisco Mayor Gary Wilkinson announces grant winners at the Frisco Town Council meeting Jan. 28, 2020.

Sawyer D’Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

The town of Frisco awarded more than $210,000 to local nonprofits at the most recent council meeting last week.

Each year, Frisco participates with the county’s other government entities in a coordinated grant process, awarding funds to area nonprofits based on their respective projects’ benefits to locals and the results from past programs funded through the grants. On Jan. 28, the town awarded $69,400 in cash and $17,386 in in-kind donations to 46 organizations.

The town also awarded $10,000 in college scholarships and recognized more than $140,000 in grants outside the normal process to the Summit County Preschool, the Building Hope Foundation, Community Care Clinic, Child Advocacy Center, and Energy Smart and Resource Wise programs of High Country Conservation Center — programs identified as providing important health, welfare and community services to Frisco.

“Every year, we go through a process with the other communities to look at the community needs, and take applications for grants for our community and all of you who make it the great place it is,” Mayor Gary Wilkinson said at the meeting. “Without all of you, it wouldn’t be what is it — such a diverse network of different needs, and fulfilling those needs is important. On behalf of council, I want to thank you all for the work you do in our community.”

The grant request process for 2021 will take place in August, and more information on applying will be available on the town’s website beginning this summer. A complete list of 2020 grant recipients can be found in the town’s 2020 budget document on the town’s website.

For more information, contact Frisco Town Clerk Deborah Wohlmuth at deborahw@townoffrisco.com or 970-668-9122.