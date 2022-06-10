Frisco barbecue challenge returns next week

People pack Frisco's Main Street during the Colorado BBQ Challenge on Friday, June 15, 2018.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

The 27th Annual Frisco BBQ Challenge returns to Frisco Main Street during Father’s Day weekend from June 16-18.

This year, barbecue attendees can expect a smaller event without the bouncy houses, carnival style food, mechanical bulls, whiskey tours, chef demos or the firefighter cook-offs of years past. The event will narrow its focus to food, drinks and live music.

As a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition, winning the Colorado BBQ Challenge in Frisco provides eligibility to compete in the American Royal — the “World Series” of barbecuing.

Entrance into the event is free, and food and beverages are available by using Hogbacks, the event’s official currency, which are only available at the event starting on Friday, June 17.

Attendees are urged to take the Summit Stage, walk or bike to the Frisco BBQ Challenge. Shuttle parking will be available at Summit Middle School at 158 School Road, Frisco, on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18. The free BBQ Challenge shuttle provided by Summit Express will run on Friday, June 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on Saturday, June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Shuttles are an easy way to get to the BBQ Challenge, and shuttle bus drop-off and pick-up locations are located on Granite Street at 1st and 5th avenues.

This is a no-pet event, and no one with pets in their car will be allowed to park in the shuttle parking lot.

All-Alaskan Racing Pigs sprint around the track during the 26th Annual Frisco BBQ Challenge Saturday June 15, on Main Street in Frisco.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

This year’s schedule:

The weekend will kickoff with a concert at Madison Avenue and Main Street featuring Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal from 7:30-9 p.m., Thursday, June 16.

On Friday, June 17, barbecue sales will open to the public on Main Street at 11 a.m. and go until 9 p.m.

Pig races will take place on 4th Avenue every two hours beginning at noon, and live music will begin at 3 p.m. Featured artists include Poison’d, Frisco Funk Collective and Big Sam’s Funky Nation.

Saturday, June 18, opens with the Bacon Burner 6k run at the Frisco Bay Marina at 9:30 a.m. Registration and details are available at BaconBurner.com.

Barbecue sales will be open to the public on Main Street again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and pig races on 4th Avenue also return every two hours beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.

Saturday’s live music begins at noon and goes until 6 p.m. Featured artists include Smokin’, Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts and Pandas and People.

Please note that the schedule is subject to change. More information on the Frisco BBQ Challenge may be found at FriscoBBQ.com .