Frisco-based store to give away free furniture this week
Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design will be resuming its Free Furniture Friday event with a furniture giveaway for Summit County residents on Friday, July 7, from noon to 3 p.m.
The event will be hosted at the store located at 507 Summit Boulevard in Frisco and will be held on a first-come-first-served basis.
