Frisco-based wellness brand Splish Naturals to provide products to Oscar nominees during 95th Academy Awards

Splish Naturals, a Frisco-based wellness company that sells cannabidiol-based products such as facial oils, concentrates and balms, will present its products to Oscar nominees during the 95th Academy Awards in March, according to a Feb. 14 press release from the company.

The products will be featured as part of a luxury beauty box offered to nominees and others attending the event, the company said.

“As part of their support, Splish Naturals will provide a selection of the highest-quality, all-natural products,” the press release reads, listing products such as a deep relaxation concentrate — blend of essential oils and CBD — as well as a pain relief patch.