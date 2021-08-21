Frisco Bay Invitational high school mountain bike races to return to Frisco Peninsula

Members of the Summit Tigers high school-aged mountain bike team cheer on a fellow teammate during the Frisco Bay Invitational in August 2019 near the Frisco Adventure Park. This year’s competition is slated for the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29.

Photo from Summit Daily archives

The Colorado High School Cycling League’s tradition of starting the season in Frisco will return next weekend after a 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19.

The Frisco Bay Invitational — the annual home event for the Summit Tigers — is slated for the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29. The Tigers feature a collection of the best local high-school-aged mountain bike riders.

This year’s Frisco Bay Invite will be an individual time trial competition for the Colorado High School Cycling League’s “Yampa” division. The Summit Tigers are scheduled to race Sunday, along with Battle Mountain, Boulder, Compass Montessori, Eagle Valley, Nederland and Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy. Fourteen other teams, also from the league’s Yampa region, will race Saturday.

The Invitational’s course starts and ends at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge, which, like the rest of the Frisco Adventure Park and Peninsula Recreation Area, will be open to the public for the duration of the event.

The 5.85-mile course will feature 600 feet of elevation gain per lap. The course will circumnavigate the peninsula in a clockwise direction. The first singletrack section includes Balfonz Buzz, Jody’s Loop, Treasure Vault and Riechl’s Retreat. Following this first singletrack section, the course will transition to a relatively steep and loose descent down to Crown Point Road. Once on Crown Point Road, riders will begin making their way back to the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge on a rolling single track peppered with short rocky climbs and descents.

Races are scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit ColoradoMTBb.org/events .