Frisco Bay Marina closes boat ramp, gas dock due to low water

Frisco Bay Marina is closing its boat ramp and gas dock at the end of day Friday due to low water. From this weekend onward, boaters will need to use Dillon Marina’s dock for boat ramp and fuel needs.

In an email to slip holders, marina manager Tom Hogeman said that water levels had dropped to 2.5 feet at the end of the gas dock and it was no longer feasible to keep open.

“With the continually dropping water levels and the bulk of our staff relocated out onto the pier it has become too much of a challenge to keep open any longer,” Hogeman wrote.

Hogeman said that anyone who had been moved to a mooring ball or to Dock Island can walk out to the pier between D and E dock to get a shuttle out. The number to call to get a shuttle back from a boat is 970-333-9893.