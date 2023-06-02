Frisco Bay Marina is open and will kick off the summer with Rock the Dock this weekend

Kayaks line the racks outside the Paddle Shack.

Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily News

Frisco Bay Marina has opened for the summer, offering waterside views and activities seven days a week.

On Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frisco will host a summer kickoff with the annual Rock the Dock party at the marina, according to a news release from the town. Summer rental and office hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this year, the release states.

The Rock the Dock party will feature free live music from Vail Valley musician Johnny Schleper and lunch specials at the Island Grill. Attendees will also get the chance to check out the rental fleet of paddle-powered watercraft and powerboats.

Denver Water is anticipating that Dillon Reservoir will be filled by the end of June, according to the release. The Frisco Bay Marina will open the public boat ramp, which is currently closed, when conditions allow.

Frisco is also continuing to improve the marina spring and summer by completing the landscaping on nearly 1.3 acres of vacant land at the water’s edge, which was created during the “Big Dig” project in 2019. This landscaping project is expected to be completed this summer and will create a large grassy area for picnics, games and waterside lounging.

Paid parking at all Frisco Bay Marina lots began over Memorial Day Weekend and will continue through Monday, Sep. 4, seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This parking program was started in 2022 to encourage parking space turnover and the use of public transportation and pedestrian and bike travel. An unlimited amount of $99 season parking passes will be available through June 9 at ParkFrisco.com .