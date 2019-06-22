Frisco Bay Marina postpones Timberline Cruiser Regatta to Aug. 31 due to snowy conditions

Costumed pirate sailors check out a shark-themed float out on Lake Dillon near Dillon and Frisco during a past Timberline Cruiser Regatta, the Gore Range in view in the distance.

Courtesy Todd Powell, Town of Frisco

FRISCO — Due to this morning’s winter-like conditions on the second day of summer, the New Belgium Timberline Cruiser Regatta at the Frisco Bay Marina has been postponed to later this summer.

In a press release issued Saturday morning, town of Frisco spokeswoman Vanessa Agee said the event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31. Agee said the postponement is due to snowy conditions and an ongoing winter weather advisory through Sunday at 6 a.m.

On Saturday, the event was set to kick-off the summer sailing season here in Summit County for the 12th consecutive year. The annual fun-loving event — which is technically a race but is more known for its pirate-themed costumes and themed-float checkpoints out on the lake — is open to anyone with a sailboat who wants to compete for bragging rights and glory. Costumes and creativity are also rewarded.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the town of Frisco described the regatta as “this mountain town’s whacky answer to a formal sailing event.”