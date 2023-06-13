Frisco Bay Marina public boat ramp open for the season

Kayaks line the racks outside the Paddle Shack at the Frisco Bay Marina.

Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily News

The Frisco Bay Marina boat ramp is now open for the season, according to a news release from the town.

The free public boat ramp will operate with extended hours this summer, with the longest hours on weekends to accommodate peak demand. The extended hours are weather and water-level dependent.

The boat ramp will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, according to the release.

The marina will also have extended operating hours this summer. From June 3 to Aug. 13, the marina will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the release. From Aug. 14 to Sept. 3, it will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. From September 4 to October 15, it will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dillon Reservoir is currently 98% full as of Monday, June 12, according to the Denver Water website.