Frisco Bay Marina rates to increase in 2022

The town of Frisco evaluates boat rental and storage rates at the Frisco Bay Marina on an annual basis, and rates will increase for 2022 to stay in line with industry standards.

Fishing boat rentals will see a $5 per hour increase while large pontoons will have a $15 per hour increase. All rentals will still have a 10% increase on weekends and holidays. Frisco Town Council also approved a 2% increase to rack storage rates for paddle sports in 2022.

There also will be a seasonal flat rate for dockage and moorings. There are currently 40 mooring balls positioned at the marina and an additional 15 to 20 will be added in 2022. For boats that measure over their current slip length, staff will establish a 10% overhang allowance for no additional charge and move the vessel to a larger slip and charge accordingly if the extra boat length presents a safety issue while remaining in the slip.

24-foot slip: $1,350

30-foot slip: $1,700

40-foot slip: $2,300

Mooring boats smaller 22 feet: $900

Mooring boats smaller than 27 feet: $1,200

Mooring boats between 28 and 33 feet: $1,700

On-land boat storage is also changing: