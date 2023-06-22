Frisco Bay Marina to host boat swap and sale this weekend
Kayaks, rafts and other watercraft will be for sale along the Dillon Reservoir waterfront in Colorado's Rocky Mountains
The Frisco Bay Marina will be hosting a boat swap and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release from the town.
The boat swap and sale is open to anyone in the boat market and participants may trade, sell, buy or barter kayaks, rafts, stand-up paddleboards, sailboats and everything in between, the release states.
All sellers will need to remain with their for-sale items at all times during the swap, and all boats will need to be removed from the marina immediately following the swap. All transactions are between buyers and sellers only, and the Frisco Bay Marina will not handle any transactions, according to the news release.
Sellers and buyers should be prepared to handle transactions with whatever payment method they prefer. Anyone bringing a boat on a trailer must call the Frisco Bay Marina at 970-668-4334 to arrange for a space, as space is limited. Registration is not required for any other sellers.
