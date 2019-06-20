Frisco Bay Marina to host Timberline Cruiser Regatta on Saturday

FRISCO — The New Belgium Timberline Cruiser Regatta will help to kick off summer sailing season here in Summit County for the 12th consecutive year on Saturday.

The annual event — which is technically a race but is more known for its pirate-themed costumes and themed-float checkpoints out on the lake — is open to anyone with a sailboat who wants to compete for bragging rights and glory. Costumes and creativity are also rewarded and all Cruiser Regatta participants will receive a T-shirt, a racers’ buffet dinner and New Belgium beer at the event’s after party.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the town of Frisco described the regatta as “this mountain town’s whacky answer to a formal sailing event.” Again this year, in keeping with its fun-loving theme, the regatta will feature an island of singing mermaids.

Registration for the event will be open on Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The cost of registration is $45 per boat for vessels with a crew of up to four members. During Friday’s registration, the town is offering a $6 burger-and-beer deal at the Island Grill.

Come Saturday, the Regatta’s captains’ meeting will take place from 11-11:30 a.m., at which point this year’s course map will be supplied. Anyone interested in taking part in the event is encouraged to attend the meeting to be adopted onto any registered crews if space is still available.

Then, at noon, the race will commence from the Frisco Bay Marina. The anticipated end time for the race is between 3 and 4 p.m. Awards will then be presented at the after party at Island Grill from 5-7 p.m., to first, second and third places, as well as best costumed crew/boat. Also this year the event will auction off a New Belgium cruiser bike and an $800 Frisco Bay Marina credit, among other items, to benefit the Dillon Yacht Club’s Junior Sailing Program. The party will also feature free live music.

For more information, call 970-668-4334 or visit FriscoMarina.com.