Frisco Bay Marina welcomes summer with party, boat swap on following Saturdays

The Frisco Bay Marina and Island Grill opened for the 2018 summer season last Friday, and in honor of the season's return, the marina will be hosting its annual Rock the Dock party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

As part of the party, the Frisco Rowing Center will be offering a free breakfast and an introduction to rowing that morning from 8-10 a.m. The celebration will include a $6 burger-and-beer deal from the Island Grill, live music, and a chance to check out the rental fleet of paddle crafts and powerboats, along with some giveaways.

The following Saturday, June 9, the Frisco Bay Marina will celebrate National Marina Day with a boat swap, free demos and more free lessons at the Frisco Rowing Center, which will be again offering a free breakfast and introduction to rowing from 8-10 a.m. that day.

The Frisco Bay Marina will also have free 20-minute canoe, kayak and stand-up paddleboard demos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9, with a chance to try out the marina's fleet of Hobie Stand Up Pedalboards, which were only added last year and feature a stepper propulsion system, greater stability and a handlebar.

The boat swap is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to anyone in the boat market. Some of the rules are as follows:

• Participants may trade, sell, buy or barter kayaks, rafts, stand-up paddleboards, sailboats and everything in between.

Recommended Stories For You

• Sellers will need to remain with their items at all times during the swap, and all boats must be removed from the premises after the event.

• All transactions are between buyer and seller only, and the Frisco Bay Marina will not handle any money.

• Sellers and buyers should be prepared to handle cash or checks, if accepted.

• Anyone bringing a boat on a trailer must call the Frisco Bay Marina to reserve a spot, as space is limited, but registration is not required for any other sellers.

For more, go to FriscoMarina.com, email FriscoBayMarina@townoffrisco.com or call 970-668-4334.