Frisco becomes stewardship member of Care for Colorado Coalition

The town of Frisco is a new stewardship member of the Care for Colorado Coalition. The group was founded in 2020 by the Colorado Tourism Office and the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.

Todd Powell/Town of Frisco

According to a news release, the coalition is an alliance of more than 60 statewide organizations, such as the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Land Management and various cities, towns and businesses in the state.

The coalition is dedicated to educating residents and visitors about protecting Colorado’s natural and cultural resources. Coalition members amplify the mission of the tourism office and Leave No Trace by accessing provided training on Care for Colorado principles and spreading the environmental message.