Frisco bookstore to host Half Bake Harvest food blogger Tieghan Gerard

The Next Page Books & Nosh bookstore will play host to Tieghan Gerard, a local food blogger and author of "Half Baked Harvest," for a free book-signing event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday in Frisco.

According to a news release from the bookstore, Gerard shares her love for feeding her family and friends by using simple, seasonal and whole ingredients in recipes inspired by her family, travel and even the moods and colors presented by the seasons.

Gerard is a Summit County food blogger and author who has enjoyed national recognition for her work in various publications as well as for her blog "Half Baked Harvest."

Additionally, Gerard has seen her recipes and writings included in a variety of publications, including Self Magazine, Shape Magazine, The Huffington Post, The Cooking Channel and more.

"Half Baked Harvest" is Gerard's first book and it's billed as "a gorgeous representation of the best of the best work on her blog," according to the release.

The Next Page Books & Nosh store is at 409 Main St. in Frisco. Call 970-668-9291 or email owner Lisa Holenko at lisa@nextpagebooks.com for more information or to reserve a copy in advance.