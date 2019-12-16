Frisco, Breckenridge mayors sign letter supporting solar

The solar garden north of downtown Breckenridge is helping the town meet its renewable energy goal of having all town facilities completely powered by renewable resources by 2025. To fully achieve that end, the town is considering solar gardens in adjacent counties and potential rooftop solar projects in town.

Twelve Colorado mayors, including those from Frisco and Breckenridge, have joined 300 of their counterparts across the country by signing a letter encouraging more solar power, according to a news release from the Environment Colorado Research & Policy Center.

“Breckenridge, CO, is a small town, but we have a big impact,” Mayor Eric Mamula was quoted as saying in the release. “The visible actions we take to promote solar energy locally is shared by the thousands of visitors who are guests in our community. We have made a commitment to be powered by 100% renewable electricity communitywide by 2035, and we’re helping our residents, homeowners and businesses get there, too.”