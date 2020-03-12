Frisco BrewSki, Rocky Mountain Country Fest among events canceled due to coronavirus concerns

From left, Kelly Gerken, Catherine Wolfe, Ali Drake and Cynthia Wolfe aren't going anywhere without each other as they head out the March 2017 second annual Frisco Brewski, a happy-hour ski tour at the Frisco Adventure Park and Frisco Nordic Center.

Summit Daily file

The town of Frisco announced Thursday afternoon that the annual Frisco BrewSki beer fest on skis has been canceled “out of on an abundance of caution and on guidance from Summit County health.” The town said in the announcement that full refunds will be issued in the next two days for the event, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Frisco Adventure Park.

The two-day Rocky Mountain Country Fest this weekend in Keystone also has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns. Organizers said refunds would be processed through Eventbrite in 7-10 days.

Additional event cancellations:

Breckenridge candidate forum, which was scheduled for Thursday, March 12, in Breckenridge Town Council chambers.

The Long Run — A Tribute to the Eagles, which was a fundraiser for local nonprofit Domus Pacis Family Respite. The event was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.

Know about an event that has been canceled? Email news@summitdaily.com.