Frisco cancels 2021 Colorado BBQ Challenge

Families watch pig races during the 2019 Colorado BBQ Challenge in Frisco. This year’s event has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Photo by Tripp Fay / town of Frisco

Though case data and vaccination rates are improving, the town of Frisco has canceled the 2021 Colorado BBQ Challenge. Last year, the event was postponed and eventually canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event would have occurred June 17-19.

Current public health orders allow for outdoor events with a maximum of 175 participants, and the next phase of reopening moves the maximum attendance to 250 people. However, the event typically draws 12,000 to 14,000 attendees over two days.

“It is not responsible or in support of the health of our community and visitors to have an event which brings over 12,000 folks together on Main Street in three months,” Vanessa Agee, Frisco’s director of marketing and communications, said in a news release. “That said, stay tuned for future announcements about how we will be able to celebrate in Frisco this summer on a smaller scale.”