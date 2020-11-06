Frisco cancels Turkey Day 5K

Frisco has canceled the Turkey Day 5K this year due to rising coronavirus cases in Summit County.

The town will forgo the annual race this Thanksgiving in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns and restrictions tightening around the county that limit outdoor events to 75 or fewer participants.

“We’ve been fortunate to be able to host two in-person races this summer, but this 5K proved to be the wrong event at the wrong time with rising COVID numbers and with restrictions that would have reduced this 1,000-plus person celebratory event to 75 people, who would have needed to run or walk the course in waves,” Lindsey Joyce, Frisco’s recreation program’s manager, said in a release. “Instead, we hope you check out the miles of paved and dirt paths that you can walk to from most anywhere in Frisco, and on Thanksgiving, we hope to see you out there with your family doing your own Turkey Day run or walk.”

In the past, the event has served as a food drive and fundraiser to benefit the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and the Frisco Elementary STEM program. The town is encouraging community members to make donations to the resource center’s food bank or the STEM program directly.