Frisco celebrates 35th Anniversary of Historic Park and Museum

The Town of Frisco is celebrating the 35th Anniversary of the Historic Park and Museum this weekend, inviting guests to come out and enjoy historic tours of Frisco, live music, a tipi dedication and more.

The festivities kick on Friday where guests will gather at the Schoolhouse Museum for a free historic tour of Frisco, breaking down the history of Main Street. On Saturday Outer Range Brewing Co. will be throwing a can release party, and donating 10 percent of the proceeds from the event to Randlett Umcompahgre Ute Bear Dance. Later that day, members of the Ute Tribe will be on hand to tell stories of their ancestors and their longstanding traditions.

On Sunday the town will celebrate its Founder's Day at Frisco Historic Park, welcoming visitors pan for gold, ride burros and enjoy live music and refreshments. The Museum will also be dedicating a tipi at the park honoring the 5,000 year history of the Ute tribe in the Frisco area. Representatives from the Ute Tribe will lead the ceremony, which will include storytelling and a drum circle.