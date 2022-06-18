Frisco celebrates Bike to Work Day on June 22

Frisco will celebrate Bike to Work — or wherever — Day on June 22. The annual countywide event encourages carbon-neutral transportation and physical activity.

Pit stops with light breakfast, music, swag items and opportunities to enter into drawings for bike gear will be stationed throughout the county. All pit stops will be open from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Frisco’s two pit stops will sit near the Frisco Historic Park and the upper level of the County Commons area.

For more information on Frisco’s Bike to Work/Wherever Day, visit TownOfFrisco.com/Events .