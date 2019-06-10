Frisco clinic in need of volunteers for high-altitude sleep study

Ebert Family Clinic is looking for volunteers to participate in a high-altitude sleep study. The clinic is interested in people ages 20 to 65 who have lived at 7,000 feet or higher for at least 6 months, according to an email from clinic Director of Marketing Roberto Santos.

Those who are interested in participating will be asked to schedule an appointment at the clinic for a wellness checkup to record their vital signs. They’ll also receive a pulse oximeter, which must be worn on a finger for one night to keep track of oxygen-saturation levels while sleeping.

For more information or to sign up, call 970-668-1616.